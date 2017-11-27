Local

Pasco group collecting money for bond recount, if needed

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

November 27, 2017 08:05 PM

At least one side of the Pasco school bond is gearing up for a recount.

With 2017 election results being certified at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Citizens for Better Schools, which ran the “yes” campaign for the $99.5 million bond, has raised more than $1,800 in three days.

The group believes it will need about $3,000 to pay Franklin County’s canvassing board for a recount of the 10,482 ballots cast on that issue the final count does not go their way.

As of Monday, the vote for the bond was 6,221, or 59.99 percent, and 4,148 against, or 40.01 percent. The final ballots will be counted Tuesday. The measure needs a flat 60 percent of all votes to pass.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Any group of five or more registered voters can file for a recount of a local issue, according to state law. They have just two days to do so.

Pasco Citizens’ fundraiser ends midnight Tuesday. It’s unknown if opponents of the bond will seek a recount if the bond passes.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland

    The scene Nov. 27, 2017, after a morning fire charred a home at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland.

Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland

Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland 0:20

Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland
A story of lies and fire from Pasco police 0:34

A story of lies and fire from Pasco police
Family haunted by Pasco man's tragic turn 1:07

Family haunted by Pasco man's tragic turn

View More Video