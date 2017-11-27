Pasco group collecting money for bond recount, if needed

At least one side of the Pasco school bond is gearing up for a recount.
With 2017 election results being certified at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Citizens for Better Schools, which ran the “yes” campaign for the $99.5 million bond, has raised more than $1,800 in three days.
The group believes it will need about $3,000 to pay Franklin County’s canvassing board for a recount of the 10,482 ballots cast on that issue the final count does not go their way.
As of Monday, the vote for the bond was 6,221, or 59.99 percent, and 4,148 against, or 40.01 percent. The final ballots will be counted Tuesday. The measure needs a flat 60 percent of all votes to pass.
Any group of five or more registered voters can file for a recount of a local issue, according to state law. They have just two days to do so.
Pasco Citizens’ fundraiser ends midnight Tuesday. It’s unknown if opponents of the bond will seek a recount if the bond passes.
