Local

Richland council unites behind ‘welcoming’ statement

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

November 27, 2017 04:58 PM

The Richland City Council unanimously approved a statement welcoming all people to the city in a nod to calls for an inclusiveness statement after the November 2016 presidential election.

The council voted for the proclamation last week after considering three versions at a Nov. 2 workshop. Councilman Phil Lemley pushed for the move.

“Richland has along supported equality and the civil rights of our citizens,” Mayor Bob Thompson said in a prepared statement. “This recent proclamation reiterates our pledge to our residents, as well as all visitors to our community, that we will not tolerate unlawful discrimination within the city.”

Read the full proclamation at bit.ly/WelcomeToRichland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland

    The scene Nov. 27, 2017, after a morning fire charred a home at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland.

Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland

Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland 0:20

Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland
A story of lies and fire from Pasco police 0:34

A story of lies and fire from Pasco police
Family haunted by Pasco man's tragic turn 1:07

Family haunted by Pasco man's tragic turn

View More Video