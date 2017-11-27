Richland council unites behind ‘welcoming’ statement

The Richland City Council unanimously approved a statement welcoming all people to the city in a nod to calls for an inclusiveness statement after the November 2016 presidential election.
The council voted for the proclamation last week after considering three versions at a Nov. 2 workshop. Councilman Phil Lemley pushed for the move.
“Richland has along supported equality and the civil rights of our citizens,” Mayor Bob Thompson said in a prepared statement. “This recent proclamation reiterates our pledge to our residents, as well as all visitors to our community, that we will not tolerate unlawful discrimination within the city.”
Read the full proclamation at bit.ly/WelcomeToRichland.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
