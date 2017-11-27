Walla Walla Symphony will perform Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 1 in Richland and Dec. 2 in Walla Walla. The symphony will be joined by Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, as well as soloists including Richland native Michael Drumheller.
Performances of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ planned this week in Richland, College Place

November 27, 2017 04:49 PM

Walla Walla Symphony and Mid-Columbia Mastersingers are joining forces for two performances of Handel’s Messiah this week.

The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland; and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Walla Walla University Church, 212 S.W. Fourth St., College Place.

The performances will feature several soloists, including Richland native Michael Drumheller, a baritone.

Other soloists are soprano Courtney Ruckman, mezzo-soprano Hannah Penn and tenor Daniel Buchanan.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for university/college students with ID, and $5 for kids 17 and younger.

They’re available at wwsymphony.org, by calling 509-529- 8020, at the symphony office at 13-1/2 E. Main St., Suite 201, Walla Walla, and at the door.

Yaacov Bergman is the symphony’s music director and conductor. Justin Raffa leads the Mastersingers, with Reginald Unterseher as associate conductor.

