Want to do some good? 2 ways to give meaningful gifts this season

A story of lies and fire from Pasco police

The police department asks residents to just tell them the truth about a driving situation before it all goes up in smoke. The driver of the car on fire allegedly lied first about driving it, then said no one was driving it. Pasco police said the car's driver told the owner she smelled smoke as she was driving the car. Police cited the woman for driving on a suspended license and giving false information. The video appears rotated, so be ready to crane your neck.