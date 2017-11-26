Want to do some good? 2 ways to give meaningful gifts this season

Looking to give some meaningful gifts this holiday season?
The 11th annual Alternative Gift Fair is Dec. 2 in Pasco, offering the chance to make donations to some worthy causes in the name of loved ones.
Tri-Citians also do good on Nov. 28 as part of Giving Tuesday, a global movement aimed at kicking off the holiday season with charity. At least two local groups have spoken up hoping for help.
Giving Tuesday
▪ Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation officials will mark Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28 by camping out in the parking lot and holding a “social media-a-thon.” The event is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The goal is to spread the word about “the incredible collaboration we have with our community,” a news release said.
Community members are invited to help cover items on the foundation’s #GivingTuesday Wish List for patients and families, at tccancer.org/foundation/giving-tuesday.
The items range from snacks to gas cards and wigs.
Donations can be made on Nov. 28 and throughout the year.
▪ Communities in Schools Benton-Franklin, which provides a range of services to help struggling students stay on track to graduation, also is hoping for donations on Giving Tuesday.
To contribute online, go to tinyurl.com/GivingTuesdayCISBF. Checks can be sent to Communities In Schools Benton-Franklin, Attn: Lupe Mares, 415-C Wright Avenue, Richland, WA 99352.
Alternative Gift Fair
This year’s Alternative Gift Fair is noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.
Numerous local, national and international groups will be represented, with shoppers able to make donations in honor of loved ones.
The shoppers can commemorate their donations with gift cards, personalized by local calligraphers. Live music is planned and nursery care will be available.
Participating service organizations include 3 Rivers Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital, ANSIL (A New Start in Life), Benton-Franklin Suicide Prevention Program, Children’s Developmental Center, Communities in Schools, Cork’s Place, Domestic Violence Services and Elijah Family Homes.
Also participating are Heifer International, My Friend’s Place, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Pathways to Literacy, Planned Parenthood, Prevent Homeless Pets, Project Linus, Safe Harbor, Second Harvest, Ethiopia Vision Clinic Project and Unitarian Universalist Service Committee.
For more information, go to communityuu.org. People who want to participate but can’t attend on Dec. 2 can fill out an order form and get a check to the church before the fair.
