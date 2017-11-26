You can hike Mid-Columbia without going far. Here’s where and how

The weather is cooling off and the leaves are falling off the trees. There’s snow in the coming months.
There are plenty of places to go in and near the Tri-Cities that you may have not yet experienced.
Beyond the showcase destination trail systems on Badger and Candy mountains, there are several parks that offer noteworthy hiking trails in our area that are truly worth exploring during the cooler months of the year.
Pay attention to the weather, wear the right hiking shoes, hats, and gloves, and bring water, snacks and a pack with the 10 essentials.
Never miss a local story.
All but one of the hikes below is flat and easy to walk.
The wildlife that can be observed includes Canadian geese, wood ducks, mallards, killdeer, kingfisher, northern harrier hawks, osprey, red tail hawks, bald eagles, redwing blackbird, meadowlark, ringneck pheasant, pelican, cormorant, river otter, mule deer, porcupine, raccoon, mink, coyote, jackrabbit, voles, mice and their top predator, the Western rattlesnake.
Here are a dozen options covering more than 50 miles of nearby trails for you to consider:
Sacagawea Heritage Trail, Richland, Kennewick and Pasco. There’s 23 miles of blacktop and pavement along the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities.
It’s flat with lots of places to walk, bike, run or enjoy the landscape, views and wildlife.
It is good for all skill levels and is ADA accessible the entire length.
Chamna Natural Preserve is a 276-plus acre park that has more than 11 miles of trails. It is a local favorite with trail runners and mountain bikers.
To get there, take Aaron Drive exit off Highway 240 or George Washington Way in Richland.
At Beaver Bark, head south over the overpass and turn right at the T on Carrier Street.
There are two parking lots, one in the middle and one at the west end of the preserve.
W.E. Johnson Park is a natural open space park managed by the city of Richland in a partnership with Tapteal Greenway. There are 3 miles of meandering trails to explore.
The low-lying wetland park occupies the land between Van Giesen and Duportail roads north and south, and between the bypass highway and Yakima River. There’s plenty of wildlife, especially birds.
The W. Johnson Park is officially part of the Great Washington State Birding Trail sponsored by the Audubon Society. From Richland, take Highway 240 to Van Giesen, turn west and go a quarter mile to Hall Road.
Make a left and head south almost a half mile to the parking lot and trailhead.
Riverview Natural Preserve is a remarkable area with amazing views and lots of wildlife.
The trail follows the Columbia River and wanders into the Yakima River Delta.
From George Washington Way, head east on Columbia Point Drive to Columbia Point Park.
Tapteal Bend and Tapteal Greenway offer about a mile of wooded trail along the east side of the Yakima River north of Van Giesen Road.
From Richland, take the Van Giesen exit off Highway 240 and proceed west. Just before you cross the West Richland bridge, there will be a pullout on the right side of the road into a small parking area.
You can also park at the north end of the property. From Van Giesen, take Kingston Road north and turn left on Hyde Road.
Hyde Road ends at the WDFW boat launch.
Horn Rapids County Park has 3 miles of great hiking trails along the north side of the Yakima River north of Benton City.
From Richland, head north on Highway 240 and go 8.3 miles. Then turn left and head west on Highway 225, about three-quarters of a mile to the Horn Rapids County Park.
The parking lot is on the left.
You can also get there by taking I-82 west to the Benton City exit, and then going north 10.6 miles on Highway 225.
Horse Heaven Hills Trail – McBee Hill is a special treat, but only for the hardiest and most athletic folks.
It’s a difficult stairstep climb that starts at an elevation of 762 feet and rises 1,200 feet before it reaches the crest of the Horse Heaven Hills Summit: 1942 feet.
The view from the top is as good as Badger Mountain.
From I-82, take the Benton City exit and go south half a mile, then turn right onto McBee Grade Road.
Parking area is a quarter mile with a trailhead sign.
Hat Rock State Park & Lewis and Clark Interpretive Trail: Hat Rock is one of Oregon’s most distinctive landmarks.
The stark black basalt monolith is part of the remnants of a 12 million-year-old basalt flow that rises 70 feet above the surrounding area.
It was the first landform in Oregon named in the journals of Lewis and Clark.
On Oct. 19, 1805, Captain William Clark named it Hat Rock because of its peculiar shape.
There are 2 miles of scenic, well-maintained trail in the park.
The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Trail offers up to 10 miles of walking from Hat Rock to McNary Dam along the south side of the Columbia River, with spectacular views of the basalt cliffs and terrain scoured by the catastrophic floods that went through the Columbia River Gorge at the end of the last ice age.
Paul Krupin is an avid local hiking enthusiast, retired environmental specialist, and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He has been hiking the trails of the Pacific Northwest since 1976. At least once a month, he leads a free hike to one of the local area trails. Find out more at the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC) Facebook or Meetup pages. He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
Comments