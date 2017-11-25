The developer behind Richland’s Preferred Freezer Services is preparing to purchase neighboring land for an expansion at Horn Rapids Industrial Park.
The developer behind Richland’s Preferred Freezer Services is preparing to purchase neighboring land for an expansion at Horn Rapids Industrial Park. File Tri-City Herald
The developer behind Richland’s Preferred Freezer Services is preparing to purchase neighboring land for an expansion at Horn Rapids Industrial Park. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Preferred Freezer makes move toward Richland expansion

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

November 25, 2017 06:00 PM

The developer behind Preferred Freezer Services in north Richland is taking a key step toward expansion by purchasing property at Horn Rapids Industrial Park from the city of Richland.

Indianapolis-based Chill Build Wa II LLC is proposing to purchase nine acres between Preferred Freezer and Central Washington Corn Processors for $292,500, or $32,500 per acre.

The Richland Economic Development Committee will review the proposed purchase and sale agreement when it meets at 4 p.m. Monday at the city hall annex, 975 George Washington Way.

Under proposed terms, the city retains the right to repurchase the property if Chill Build does not submit building plans within a year or begin construction within 18 months.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preferred Freezer Services opened its $115, million Richland facility in late 2015.

It one of the largest of its kind in the country and serves as a warehouse and distribution for a variety of food processors, most notably Lamb Weston Inc. Lamb Weston recently debuted a $200 million investment in a new line that doubled its french fry production at its Richland campus.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A story of lies and fire from Pasco police

    The police department asks residents to just tell them the truth about a driving situation before it all goes up in smoke. The driver of the car on fire allegedly lied first about driving it, then said no one was driving it. Pasco police said the car's driver told the owner she smelled smoke as she was driving the car. Police cited the woman for driving on a suspended license and giving false information. The video appears rotated, so be ready to crane your neck.

A story of lies and fire from Pasco police

A story of lies and fire from Pasco police 0:34

A story of lies and fire from Pasco police
Family haunted by Pasco man's tragic turn 1:07

Family haunted by Pasco man's tragic turn
This was a hot truck in Toppenish 0:22

This was a hot truck in Toppenish

View More Video