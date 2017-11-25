Preferred Freezer makes move toward Richland expansion

The developer behind Preferred Freezer Services in north Richland is taking a key step toward expansion by purchasing property at Horn Rapids Industrial Park from the city of Richland.
Indianapolis-based Chill Build Wa II LLC is proposing to purchase nine acres between Preferred Freezer and Central Washington Corn Processors for $292,500, or $32,500 per acre.
The Richland Economic Development Committee will review the proposed purchase and sale agreement when it meets at 4 p.m. Monday at the city hall annex, 975 George Washington Way.
Under proposed terms, the city retains the right to repurchase the property if Chill Build does not submit building plans within a year or begin construction within 18 months.
Never miss a local story.
Preferred Freezer Services opened its $115, million Richland facility in late 2015.
It one of the largest of its kind in the country and serves as a warehouse and distribution for a variety of food processors, most notably Lamb Weston Inc. Lamb Weston recently debuted a $200 million investment in a new line that doubled its french fry production at its Richland campus.
Comments