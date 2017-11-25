‘Nutcracker’ more accessible than ever this year

Mid-Columbia Ballet is once again presenting The Nutcracker — a favorite holiday tradition for many in the Tri-Cities.
And this year, the Richland ballet company is adding a performance designed specifically for people with special needs.
As word of the sensory-friendly performance has spread, “A lot of people’s response has been, ‘I’m so happy you’re doing this,’ ” said Renée Adams, director of programs and outreach.
It makes the beloved ballet accessible to even more people in the community, and “that’s really exciting and important,” she said.
The sensory-friendly performance is at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. It’s free, but pre-registration is required.
The traditional Nutcracker performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 8; 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9; and 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the high school.
This year marks Mid-Columbia Ballet’s 42nd annual production of the popular ballet featuring Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Nutcracker Prince, the Rat King and the like.
Around 190 cast members will take the stage — a mix of about 60 ballet company members, plus community participants.
This year’s guest artists are Katherine Barkman and Joseph Phillips of Ballet Manila, dancing as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Debra Pearse Rogo, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Ballet, is the choreographer. Bill Kickbush handled lighting design.
Greg Elder, who created some of the signature set pieces, has fashioned new and innovative rat costumes for this year’s performances.
Mid-Columbia Ballet is offering a Sweet Treats event before the matinee on Dec. 9. It runs 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and includes an autograph book, a chance to meet the cast, a cupcake and a special reading of The Nutcracker story. Tickets are limited and the cost is $10. For tickets, go to midcolumbiaballet.org/sweet_treats.html.
The ballet company also is offering free Performance Perspectives talks before each evening performance. The talks start at 6:30 p.m. and include a history of the iconic ballet, which debuted in 1892.
The sensory-friendly performance, on Dec. 10, will include some special accommodations to help those in the audience feel more comfortable. The show will be shortened to 75 minutes, and the house lights will be a little higher and the music a little lower. A quiet area also will be set up in the lobby for those who need a break.
About a week before the performance, guests will receive an electronic document — a Nutcracker social story — laying out what to expect.
Mid-Columbia Ballet first tried a sensory-friendly performance earlier this year with its Little Red Riding Hood.
It was a great success, Adams said. And it seemed natural to do the same for The Nutcracker, the company’s signature show.
“The Nutcracker is a huge representation of who we are as a ballet. The fact that we can open it up and be inclusive is something we’re excited about,” Adams said. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy ballet.”
To sign up for the free sensory-friendly performance, go to at tinyurl.com/mcbsensoryfriendly.
Tickets for the traditional performances are $28 for adults, $19 for seniors and $14 for children.
They’re available at midcolumbiaballet.tix.com, by calling 509-946-5417 and at Dance Boutique at Mid-Columbia Ballet and Music in Richland.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
