Snoqualmie drivers, be ready for wind, rain. Snow on other passes

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

November 24, 2017 06:29 PM

There might be snow in them hills this weekend.

It isn’t falling everywhere. But where it isn’t white, expect to get soaked.

The National Weather Service predicts Stevens Pass on Highway 2 will see 1 inch to 2 inches of snow Saturday night, possibly complicating any trips back from the Apple Cup in Seattle.

Blewett Pass also might see about up to 2 inches.

Snoqualmie Pass isn’t supposed to get snow, the weather service said. However, temperatures are going to be in the low 30s, and winds are expected to gust as high as 28 mph, with sustained winds of 20 mph.

Snow hit White Pass on Friday, but temperatures should warm up enough Saturday night and Sunday morning to only rain.

Whatever you do, be careful if you stay through Monday. The snow level is expected to drop to 2,500 feet, well below Snoqualmie Pass.

The weather service says Monday night temperatures could reach just below freezing.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

