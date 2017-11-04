Miss out on a pink police patch? Pasco still has them available

Pasco police officers are packing up their pink patches with the end of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but the department still has plenty to sell.
All proceeds from the $10 patch benefit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center and the Kadlec Foundation for Pediatric Oncology. They are available through the department’s Etsy page at bit.ly/PascoPatch.
“We are still totaling the monies raised, but our commitment to our community and the fight against cancer remain,” police said.
This is the first year Pasco police officers donned the pink-shaded patches as part of the Pink Patch Project. They were the first department in the area to join the effort. They joined more than 260 departments across the country.
The project started in 2015 at the Irwindale, Calif., police department as a way to highlight how early detection of breast cancer can save lives. Organizers hope the patches generate conversation.
Pasco police plan to put on the patches again next year, perhaps with a new design, officials said.
