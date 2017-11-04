AutoZone employees gather for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the company’s new 443,819-square-foot distribution center and truck maintenance yard in Pasco on Saturday. It will employ about 250 people.
Pasco gets in the zone. AutoZone

Noelle Haro-Gomez

November 04, 2017 5:13 PM

