Snow on the ground in Tri-Cities? Maybe

Temperatures could be cold enough Sunday night to allow some snow to stick to the ground in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
It predicts less than a half inch of snow to accumulate on the ground.
Both snow and rain are expected in the Tri-Cities from about 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service. Little or no snow accumulation is expected in the morning.
The rest of the day could be rainy.
As temperatures drop overnight to below freezing, a 50 percent chance of rain or snow is forecast from 11 p.m. Sunday night to 4 a.m. Monday. If there is snow, some could stick to the ground.
Temperatures will be below normal for early November.
The predicted high of 45 degrees Saturday could drop to 40 degrees Sunday and remain in the low 40s through Tuesday. The lowest temperature through the weekend and coming work week for the Tri-Cities is forecast at about 24 degrees Monday night as skies clear.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for areas north and west of the Tri-Cities for Saturday night through Sunday. The weather advisory starts near Sunnyside to the west and near Connell to the north.
The Yakima Valley could receive 2 to 4 inches of snowfall and the east slopes of the Washington Cascades could receive 2 to 4 inches, according to the weather service.
Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation Saturday night and again Sunday.
