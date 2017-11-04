Nearly a foot of snow closes Chinook, Cayuse passes close

Chinook and Cayuse passes are closed after 11 inches of snow fell on them in the last day.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the closures Saturday morning after snows rolled into the two scenic routes through Mount Rainier National Park.
Chinook Pass, along Highway 410, is closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek. Cayuse Pass, along Highway 123, is closed between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Stevens Canyon Road.
Department officials will consider whether to reopen the roads on Monday.
“The steep peaks along this scenic highways have dozens of avalance chustes that can quickly fill up with unstable snow — creating an unsafe situation for crews working or people driving along this stretch,” the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
The state normally closes the two passes in mid-November, and they open again between late April and mid-June.
