‘Hercules’ star Kevin Sorbo to speak Saturday night at gala in Kennewick

Kevin Sorbo from the hit TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys will be speaking Saturday night at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Sorbo will speak at Gather4Him Christian College’s gala, titled “Persevering for the Promise,” at 6:30 p.m.
The actor also stars and directs in Let There Be Light, a film about a famous atheist who reinvents himself after a near-death experience “to save his family and his soul.”
The film is now showing at the Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco and the AMC Kennewick 12.
Gala tickets can be purchased for $150 at college.gather4him.net/donate.
