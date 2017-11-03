Kevin Sorbo seen at D’Souza Media Premiere of “Hillary’s America” on Monday, July 11, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Sorbo seen at D’Souza Media Premiere of “Hillary’s America” on Monday, July 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau Invision/AP
Kevin Sorbo seen at D’Souza Media Premiere of “Hillary’s America” on Monday, July 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. Eric Charbonneau Invision/AP

Local

‘Hercules’ star Kevin Sorbo to speak Saturday night at gala in Kennewick

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

November 03, 2017 6:47 PM

Kevin Sorbo from the hit TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys will be speaking Saturday night at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

Sorbo will speak at Gather4Him Christian College’s gala, titled “Persevering for the Promise,” at 6:30 p.m.

The actor also stars and directs in Let There Be Light, a film about a famous atheist who reinvents himself after a near-death experience “to save his family and his soul.”

The film is now showing at the Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco and the AMC Kennewick 12.

Gala tickets can be purchased for $150 at college.gather4him.net/donate.

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

    Zee Candles’ Mary Zeiger, lets us take a look at her crafts during Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco.

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show 0:38

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
See 'The Real Deal' as he visits Tri-Cities 0:48

See 'The Real Deal' as he visits Tri-Cities
Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

View More Video