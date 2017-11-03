Local

First he kidnapped his son. Now, former WSU linebacker accused of killing wife

Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:42 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah authorities say a former Washington State football player is suspected of killing his wife.

Prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Anthony D. McClanahan has been arrested but not yet charged in the death of Keri “KC” McClanahan. She was found Thursday in a Park City hotel with knife wounds to her throat.

Anthony McClanahan was charged Friday with child kidnapping. Authorities say the 46-year-old took his 8-year-old son from an Arizona school on Oct. 3 without the mother’s permission, then traveled through Nevada and Utah.

He was apprehended in Utah on Oct. 12 and gave his son back. He bonded out of jail a week later.

McClanahan is being held without bail, and it’s unknown if he has an attorney.

He was a linebacker at Washington State from 1991-1993.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

    Zee Candles’ Mary Zeiger, lets us take a look at her crafts during Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco.

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show 0:38

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
See 'The Real Deal' as he visits Tri-Cities 0:48

See 'The Real Deal' as he visits Tri-Cities
Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

View More Video