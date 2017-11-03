Already colder than usual. Forecasters say get used to it.

This cold weekend may be just a taste of what November has in store for the Tri-Cities.
Highs are forecast for the low 40s from Sunday through Wednesday. A storm system will bring a mix of rain and possibly snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow, likely mixed with rain, is most likely Sunday morning and possibly Sunday night in the Tri-Cities.
The month is expected to be colder and wetter than usual, according to the weather service.
It already has predicted a second Tri-City winter in a row with a La Niña system that will mean colder than usual weather and more precipitation, with cold air coming down from the gulf of Alaska turning it to snow.
But the La Niña system is not expected to affect the Tri-Cities until late December, making this just a preview of what the winter could be like.
Normal temperatures in November in the Tri-Cities fall from about 57 degrees at the first of the month to about 43 degrees at the end of the month. Lows fall from about 37 to about 30.
Normal precipitation for November in the Tri-Cities is about an inch or slightly more.
October temperatures were close to normal in the Tri-Cities. Richland temperatures averaged 0.4 degree above normal, and Kennewick temperatures averaged 0.1 degree above normal.
At the Pasco airport, temperatures were recorded that fell below freezing on seven days. The Pasco location also reported the coldest temperature of the Tri-Cities for the month, 24 degrees, on Halloween.
Precipitation totaled just more than a half-inch for the past month in the Tri-Cities, which was close to normal. Much of it fell on Oct. 21, a Saturday that saw .33 inch of rain in Richland.
Precipitation for the year has reached about 7 inches in Richland and 8 inches in Kennewick, which is about 2 inches more than normal.
The peak wind gust for the month in the Tri-Cities was 44 mph on Oct. 22 in Kennewick. Pasco had no data available for that date, but recorded a 44 mph gust on Oct. 20.
The Hanford Meteorological Service reported that no new daily temperature records set for the month.
Comments