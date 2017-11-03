Hunter killed by tree in snowy Blue Mountains

A man from Hillsboro, Ore., died Friday after a tree fell on him while he was hunting in the Blue Mountains near Heppner.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. Friday from someone who had been with the man but had to hike up a ridge to get cell service.
The caller said the 34-year-old hunter was hit by the tree in a heavily wooded area with a couple of inches of snow, and he was not breathing.
Before medics could get there, the caller told authorities that the man had died.
The sheriff’s office, along with Heppner’s fire department and ambulance service, and the U.S. Forest Service, recovered the man’s body.
The man’s name wasn’t released until his family could be contacted.
