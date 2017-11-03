Open air lesson on Candy Mountain

Fifth-grade student Joselyn Ramirez-Parra, left, and volunteer Ernie Crediford, of the Columbia Basin Native Plant Society, work together Friday morning planting sagebrush in the burned area of Candy Mountain in West Richland.
About 100 students from Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco took part in the shrub-steppe habitat replanting project.
Frost Elementary teacher Linnea Banta, AmeriCorps tutor Erin Davis and Gretchen Graber of the plant society organized the educational field trip.
About 250 acres of Candy Mountain were damaged by a fire in September.
Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
Comments