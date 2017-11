More Videos 0:48 See 'The Real Deal' as he visits Tri-Cities Pause 0:53 Proof Gastropub to offer skyline dining in Kennewick 1:10 Open air lesson about habitat restoration on Candy Mountain 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:47 Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:15 VIDEO: Kamiakin soccer goes to 17-0, wins district title over Southridge 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:33 Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this" 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A look inside holiday shopping at Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show Zee Candles’ Mary Zeiger, lets us take a look at her crafts during Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco. Zee Candles’ Mary Zeiger, lets us take a look at her crafts during Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Zee Candles’ Mary Zeiger, lets us take a look at her crafts during Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at the TRAC facility in Pasco. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald