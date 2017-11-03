Police searching for Pasco man with 15-year-old Oregon runaway

Officials are searching for a Pasco man who is reportedly on the run with a 15-year-old Oregon girl.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Annieka Vaughan, who ran away Oct. 30 from her home in Aloha, Ore.
They believe she’s with Zachary Petersen, 23, of Pasco.
Detectives say Petersen is the suspect in an abuse case involving Annieka.
Petersen allegedly called a crisis line before he disappeared Oct. 30. Detectives believe he may be suicidal and possibly armed.
In a news release, officials say Petersen is known to drive a white 1998 Ford F-250 pickup, license plate C20874C. He was last seen in Portland, but detectives say they think he could be going to Seaside, Ore., or Sacramento.
Annieka is 5-foot-9 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. Petersen is 5-foot-10 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and buzz-cut brown hair.
Anyone who may have seen them is asked to call emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
