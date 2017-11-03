Local

Spectrum internet still up and down. No word on a fix

By Jake Dorsey

Spectrum services still aren’t stable as the company’s nationwide outage issues extend into a third day.

A Spectrum customer service representative, after checking with a supervisor, said the Tri-Cities does not appear to be afflicted with any widespread issues.

However, an automated check of zip codes stated that there still are service problems in the Tri-Cities.

Herald readers also said they were having problems in south Richland.

Downdetector.com, a service outage monitor, also shows the Tri-Cities, along with Yakima and Walla Walla, as trouble spots. Seattle appears to be back to normal. Texas is still hammered.

Other media reports quote customer service representatives saying that a third-party vendor was to blame for the outages.

Spectrum’s Twitter says it is “still awaiting new information regarding the status of internet services.”

Are you still having issues? Tweet at @TriCityHerald and let us know.

