Kennewick police sergeant’s son becomes Washington state trooper

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

November 02, 2017 7:20 PM

A Richland native became a state trooper Thursday and continued a family tradition in law enforcement.

Kenneth M. Genack, eldest son of Kennewick patrol Sgt. Mike Genack, was sworn in at the Capitol building during the induction ceremony of the 108th class of Washington State Patrol troopers.

The state patrol added 39 troopers with this latest graduating class.

Sgt. Genack was there to pin his son with his new badge after he was sworn-in. Sgt. Genack has been with the Kennewick Police Department for more than 25 years.

Trooper Genack is assigned to the Grandview district, which includes the Kennewick detachment. He’s one of three new troopers assigned to the district.

