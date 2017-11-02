More Videos

    Evander Holyfield, a four-time world heavyweight boxing champion, visits the Boys & Girls Clubs in Pasco.

Evander Holyfield, a four-time world heavyweight boxing champion, visits the Boys & Girls Clubs in Pasco. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Evander Holyfield, a four-time world heavyweight boxing champion, visits the Boys & Girls Clubs in Pasco. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

‘The Real Deal’ comes to Tri-Cities. He had an important lesson to share

By Noelle Haro-Gomez

November 02, 2017 6:22 PM

Teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties suround “The Real Deal” Evander Holyfield, a four-time world heavyweight boxing champion, to shake his hand and get a photo with him after he gave a motivational speech at the Pasco clubhouse.

“My momma told me, ‘You can get there, if you don’t quit,’” Holyfield said to the group of teens as he talked about his first fights in junior Olympic boxing.

Holyfield also spoke Thursday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick for the club’s annual fundraiser.

