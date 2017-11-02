Snow forecast for Tri-Cities, just don’t expect it to stick

The Tri-Cities could get the first snow of the season this weekend.
But you’ll likely sleep through it.
The National Weather Service is predicting a possible mix of rain and snow early Sunday morning, turning to rain for most of the day. A mix of chilly rain and snow could be back overnight.
Any snow that falls in the Tri-Cities is expected to quickly melt, with no snow accumulation on the ground.
Some parts of the Mid-Columbia with higher elevations than the Tri-Cities also might see snow as early as Saturday.
The forecast for Connell is a slight chance of snow showers Saturday, followed by a mix of rain and snow Saturday night and Sunday morning.
If you want to see snow without leaving the Tri-Cities, though, you’ll probably need to look to Rattlesnake Mountain.
Snow is likely there Saturday night and Sunday, with temperatures cold enough to keep precipitation from turning to rain, according to the weather service forecast.
