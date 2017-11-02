Snow is possible this weekend in the Tri-Cities. It may not stick on the ground in the Tri-Cities, but it could turn the top of Rattlesnake Mountain white.
Snow is possible this weekend in the Tri-Cities. It may not stick on the ground in the Tri-Cities, but it could turn the top of Rattlesnake Mountain white. File Tri-City Herald
Snow is possible this weekend in the Tri-Cities. It may not stick on the ground in the Tri-Cities, but it could turn the top of Rattlesnake Mountain white. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Snow forecast for Tri-Cities, just don’t expect it to stick

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

November 02, 2017 3:35 PM

The Tri-Cities could get the first snow of the season this weekend.

But you’ll likely sleep through it.

The National Weather Service is predicting a possible mix of rain and snow early Sunday morning, turning to rain for most of the day. A mix of chilly rain and snow could be back overnight.

Any snow that falls in the Tri-Cities is expected to quickly melt, with no snow accumulation on the ground.

Some parts of the Mid-Columbia with higher elevations than the Tri-Cities also might see snow as early as Saturday.

The forecast for Connell is a slight chance of snow showers Saturday, followed by a mix of rain and snow Saturday night and Sunday morning.

If you want to see snow without leaving the Tri-Cities, though, you’ll probably need to look to Rattlesnake Mountain.

Snow is likely there Saturday night and Sunday, with temperatures cold enough to keep precipitation from turning to rain, according to the weather service forecast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

    Spidermans, Batmans, Elsas, Moanas and many more invaded Uptown Shopping Center in Richland on Halloween to go trick or treating with their families.

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween 1:06

Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween
Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River 0:43

Watch: Testing the waters at the Columbia River
Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro 0:48

Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro

View More Video