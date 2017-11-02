Richland council meets tonight to talk inclusiveness

The Richland City Council holds a special workshop today to discuss adopting a statement of inclusiveness.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Richland City Hall, 505 Swift Blvd.
City Manager Cindy Reents will lead the discussion about creating a “welcoming” statement for the city.
Citizens pushed the city to issue a statement of support for all communities. The council resisted for months. It warmed up to the idea in September when it voted 5-0 to ask city staff to draft a proclamation or document for it to consider in the future.
Councilman Phil Lemley promoted the concept.
Comments