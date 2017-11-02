Richland City Hall on George Washington Way
Richland City Hall on George Washington Way File Tri-City Herald
Local

Richland council meets tonight to talk inclusiveness

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

November 02, 2017 1:46 PM

The Richland City Council holds a special workshop today to discuss adopting a statement of inclusiveness.

The council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Richland City Hall, 505 Swift Blvd.

City Manager Cindy Reents will lead the discussion about creating a “welcoming” statement for the city.

Citizens pushed the city to issue a statement of support for all communities. The council resisted for months. It warmed up to the idea in September when it voted 5-0 to ask city staff to draft a proclamation or document for it to consider in the future.

Councilman Phil Lemley promoted the concept.

