Local

Blue bridge emergency work zone

By Bob Brawdy

November 02, 2017 11:18 AM

Traffic moving across the blue bridge passes within feet of Washington State Department of Transportation workers making emergency repairs Thursday on the decking on the Kennewick side of the span across the Columbia River.

Motorists are restricted to one southbound lane and the Lewis Street on-ramp in Pasco was closed to traffic for the day-long project.

They are fixing potholes, repairing the green glare screens and performing other maintenance.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to reduce congestion and traffic delays.

