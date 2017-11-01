Alan G. Gomez, 26, is wanted by Benton County Sheriff’s deputies.
Local

First it was stolen. Used in a burglary. Then ended up torched in Pasco

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

November 01, 2017 7:00 PM

The Benton County sheriff’s officials say Pasco police have found the stolen pickup from a thwarted Finley burglary. But now it’s toast.

And the suspected burglar is still on the run.

The Chevy Silverado was stolen in Kennewick last Wednesday.

Kelsey R. Sharp, 25, and Anthony D. Davis Jr., 27, and Alan G. Gomez, 26, allegedly tried to use the pickup to burglarize a home in Finley the same day.

The homeowners used a gun and a baton to stop the thieves, even firing two shots at the pickup, said investigators.

Sharp and Davis were held at gunpoint until deputies arrived, and Gomez is still on the lam, said deputies.

On Tuesday, Pasco police found the Silverado. It had been set on fire.

Authorities also have found a trailer and other property in connection with the stolen truck. Deputies posted photos of some unclaimed items on the sheriff’s department Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the items or knows the owners is asked to leave a message on Facebook.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

  Comments  

