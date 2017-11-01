This story kicks butt: They got 6 extra days off for not smoking

If ever there were a reason to kick the habit, it’s this: extra days off.
A Japanese company is giving employees who don’t smoke an extra six days of paid leave each year to make up for their co-workers’ smoke breaks.
Tokyo-based marketing firm Piala Inc. began the policy in September after numerous complaints from non-smoking employees about having to work more than the smokers.
About 30 of the company’s 120 employees already have taken time off, and four more have quit smoking, according to The Telegraph.
Piala is not alone in encouraging workers to give up smoking. According to the Japan Times, some companies have introduced all-day smoking bans in their offices. One company converted the smoking rooms in its offices to lounges.
