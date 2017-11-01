Eat dinner, save waterfowl at Kennewick banquet

Tri-Cities Ducks Unlimited will raise money for wetlands and waterfowl conservation at its annual banquet Saturday.
The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Kennewick Red Lion in Kennewick. A live and silent auction with Ducks Unlimited merchandise, raffles and games are planned.
Tickets cost $65 or $100 for a couple. Youth tickets cost $25 and sponsor tickets also are available. Ticket prices include a one-year membership.
Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Contact Victoria Percifield at 509-492-1730 or toriperc@gmail.com. Visit www.ducks.org/events to buy tickets online or for information on other events.
Comments