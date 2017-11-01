A mallard drake preens in the water. The mallard is the most recognized of all migrating ducks and one of the most desired by waterfowl hunters.
Eat dinner, save waterfowl at Kennewick banquet

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

November 01, 2017 3:46 PM

Tri-Cities Ducks Unlimited will raise money for wetlands and waterfowl conservation at its annual banquet Saturday.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Kennewick Red Lion in Kennewick. A live and silent auction with Ducks Unlimited merchandise, raffles and games are planned.

Tickets cost $65 or $100 for a couple. Youth tickets cost $25 and sponsor tickets also are available. Ticket prices include a one-year membership.

Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Contact Victoria Percifield at 509-492-1730 or toriperc@gmail.com. Visit www.ducks.org/events to buy tickets online or for information on other events.

