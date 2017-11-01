Things to do in the Tri-Cities

Battelle Film Club presents ‘Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict’
7:30 p.m. Nov. 3
WSU-TC East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland
A portrait of a patron of the arts extraordinaire who transformed a modest fortune and impeccable taste into one of the premiere collections of twentieth century art. Cost:$4 for children; $2 for kids.
Custer’s Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 3; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 4; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5
TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco
More than 150 professional artists and crafters from across the U.S. will fill the center with hand-crafted items. Cost: Adults $7. Admission good for all three days. Kids under 12 free.
Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Bird Walk
8 a.m. Nov. 4
Bateman Island, Kennewick
A rare opportunity to monitor birds and view the fire damage on Bateman Island. Please meet at Wye Park on Columbia Park Trail. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars.
Hot Dogs for Homeless Dogs
2-5 p.m. Nov. 4
Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick
Fundraiser to benefit rescue dogs featuring music, face painting, Pooches Smooches Booth, pet holiday portraits, clowns, games, door prizes and more. Hot Dogs available for purchase. Free admission, donations accepted.
Rolling Hills Chorus: ‘The Treble with Travel’
6 p.m. Nov. 4
Faith Assembly Auditorium, 1800 Road 72, Pasco
Performing four-part harmony a capella in the barber-shop style. Cost: Adults $15 and students/seniors $10.
