Whipping up a windstorm

Senske Services employees Saul Palencia, left, and Joseph Heinen create their own whirlwind Wednesday cleaning up leaves stripped off trees overnight by the wind.
One is using a blower to push them toward a trailer-mounted vacuum near the entrance of the Creekstone housing development on South Irving Street just south of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick.
Their efforts come before chilly and rainy weather arrives late this week when cold air moves into the Mid-Columbia from the Gulf of Alaska, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments