Whipping up a windstorm

Senske Services employees Saul Palencia, left, and Joseph Heinen create their own whirlwind Wednesday cleaning up leaves stripped off trees overnight by the wind. One is using a blower to push them toward a trailer-mounted vacuum near the Creekstone housing development south of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick. Chilly, rainy weather is arriving late this week from the Gulf of Alaska, according to the National Weather Service. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald