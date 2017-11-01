Big chill coming to Tri-Cities, watch for snow on Rattlesnake

A storm system moving in from the Gulf of Alaska will bring much cooler temperatures to the Tri-Cities and possible snow to the top of Rattlesnake Mountain.
In the Tri-Cities the high will drop from 62 Tuesday to the 40s for Friday through at least Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The coldest daytime is expected to be 45 degrees on Saturday.
Lows could drop to freezing or below Friday night and Saturday night and then into the upper 20s Sunday and Monday.
Rain is possible Thursday through Sunday in the Tri-Cities, with rain most likely Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.
Snow levels in Eastern Washington and Oregon will drop to from 2,500 to 4,500 feet Friday, lowering to 1,500 to 2,500 feet by Sunday.
Rattlesnake Mountain is 3,627 feet above sea level, but snow there could melt quickly if precipitation turns to rain.
If you’re traveling this weekend, you may hit some snow.
Snoqualmie Pass likely will have snow Thursday night through Sunday.
Interstate 84 at Meacham may have snow Friday through Sunday. New snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected Friday, with no estimate yet for the weekend.
