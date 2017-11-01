Emergency repairs to the southbound lanes of the blue bridge will impede traffic on Highway 395 Thursday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
Local

Traffic Alert: Blue bridge emergency work to close lanes Thursday

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

November 01, 2017 11:47 AM

It will take longer than usual to cross the blue bridge between Pasco and Kennewick on Thursday.

Emergency repairs to the southbound lanes of the bridge promise to snarl traffic on Highway 395 most of the day.

Commuters are being told to take other routes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is fixing potholes and repairing the green glare screen that shields drivers from ongoing headlights from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lewis Street on-ramp in Pasco will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate the work.

Check traffic information at wsdot.wa.gov/traffic or call 511.

