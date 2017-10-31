If you like cash more than candy, Tri-City dentists are paying for Halloween treats

Tri-City dentists want your kids’ Halloween candy.
Not because they’re greedy or harboring secret sweet tooths, but for a good cause.
Through Operation Cash for Candy, the dental professionals buy leftover Halloween candy and donate it to a nonprofit for inclusion in care packages for troops.
It’s a way to raise awareness about the health effects of too many sweets, while at the same time sending some love to military service members, said Lee Ostler, a Richland dentist and founder of the program.
“It’s important to send the right messages and have fun doing it,” Ostler said in a statement.
“This also allows us to say thank you to people in the military, and the kids seem to really enjoy trading in some extra candy for a few dollars,” he said.
Ostler and other participants buy leftover candy for $1 a pound. The candy then goes to Operation Thank You, which bundles it in care packages.
This is the program’s eighth year. The candy collection starts Nov. 1 and runs through the middle of next week, with varied drop-off days and times at several locations in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
Ostler, a past-president of the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health, said too much added sugar can hurt people’s overall health.
It’s also hard on the teeth, especially for kids. The Tri-City area has some of the highest tooth decay rates in the state, according to information from Ostler.
Dr. Stephen Hansen of Advanced Endodontic Care in Kennewick said too much candy and poor dental hygiene can lead to all sorts of problems for kids, from premature tooth loss to infection.
“It’s just so important that parents provide some oversight and help their youngsters understand these issues,” he said in the statement. “Cash for Candy is helping us get the word out.”
For more information and drop off locations, go to OperationCashForCandy.com.
