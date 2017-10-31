New gastropub to offer ‘Proof’ that Tri-Citians want more than chains

More Videos 0:48 Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro Pause 1:12 Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment 1:12 Speedy pumpkin carver Monette Roberts 15:41 Kennedy at Hanford in 1963 0:53 Proof Gastropub to offer skyline dining in Kennewick 1:13 Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 0:14 Kennewick vehicle prowl suspects caught on camera 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:02 Highlights from the Kennewick-Kamiakin 3A regional volleyball tournament Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Proof Gastropub to offer skyline dining in Kennewick Mike Miller, a founder of Stick + Stone Neopolitan Wood-Fired Pizza in Richland, plans opening a high-end gastropub on the top two floors of a building at 924 Columbia Center Boulevard in December. Mike Miller, a founder of Stick + Stone Neopolitan Wood-Fired Pizza in Richland, plans opening a high-end gastropub on the top two floors of a building at 924 Columbia Center Boulevard in December. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Mike Miller, a founder of Stick + Stone Neopolitan Wood-Fired Pizza in Richland, plans opening a high-end gastropub on the top two floors of a building at 924 Columbia Center Boulevard in December. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald