Benton County is soliciting applications for its historic preservation grant program. The small grants are designed to help preserve documents, photos, textiles and other small projects. Nov. 10 is the deadline. File Tri-City Herald
Benton County looking for a few old ideas

By Wendy Culverwell

October 30, 2017 6:22 PM

Benton County will begin accepting proposals for its largely unknown historic preservation grant program starting Wednesday.

Adam Fyall, the county’s sustainable development manager, inherited the program from former treasurer Duane Davidson when he was elected state treasurer.

Though the dollars are small — $15,000 to $35,000 a year — Fyall wants to cast a larger net.

The deadline to submit the three-page application is Nov. 10. Applications will be reviewed by a committee with finalists selected around Thanksgiving.

Money will be disbursed during the 2018 calendar year.

While state law gives the manager broad leeway to support historic preservation programs, it is limited to government agencies and nonprofits.

Fyall said the five-person committee will give preference to specific projects that can be completed in the calendar year. It is not suited to operational costs.

Recent recipients include the Prosser Cemetery Association, which sought money to preserve the cemetery and reset headstones; the White Bluffs Quilt Museum, which sought money to create a heritage index and support its website; and a WSU Tri-Cities initiative to document towns that existed in the region prior to the Manhattan Project.

The historic preservation fund is fueled by a state-mandated, $5 document recording fee. Of that, $1 is available to counties to promote preservation and programs.

Following the last round of awards for 2016, the Benton County Historic Preservation Fund had a balance fo $145,560.

To apply for a historic preservation grant, visit bit.ly/HistoricPreservation2017.

