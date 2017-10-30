More Videos

  Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment

    Abby Richardson, stroke coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, shares tips on recognizing the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment.

Abby Richardson, stroke coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, shares tips on recognizing the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment.
Abby Richardson, stroke coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, shares tips on recognizing the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Half way through a 10K she couldn’t go on. A Pasco runner couldn’t believe it was a stroke

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 30, 2017 6:13 PM

It started with a pain in Danene Scribner’s neck during a 10K. Then her breathing felt strange.

“As I was in the race, the pain started to move up to my head,” she recalled. “ When I got to the halfway point in the race ... I remember looking down and my feet are barely moving.”

What Scribner, now of Pasco, didn’t realize then was half of her throat was paralyzed by a stroke.

It took three days for doctors to figure out that a piece of an arterial wall in her throat had traveled to her brain, blocking blood flow.

Scribner shared her story Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland in an effort to educate more people about strokes, how to treat them and what recovery looks like.

I felt like I would get better, but it would take a lot of time. It wouldn’t just be an instant thing.

Danene Scribner, stroke survivor

Stroke signs can include a drooping face, arm weakness or difficulty speaking.

If someone is suffering these symptoms, medical officials say call 911. The sooner someone with a stroke is treated, the better the chances of recovery.

Abby Richardson, a registered nurse and stroke care coordinator, said a new stroke victim is treated each day at Kadlec, and across the country someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds.

“About 80 percent of strokes are preventable,” she said. “It is treatable.”

However, stroke survivors often don’t fully recover, Scribner said. There is always some challenge or lingering effects, but patients can find their new normal.

She spent three weeks hospitalized and another three in outpatient rehabilitation.

“I met so many wonderful people on the same journey,” she said. “I also learned that stroke happens at any age.”

Her determination was bolstered by her need to care for her three kids, then 3, 6, and 11.

Now, Scribner volunteers to talk with patients and to help them learn the most important lesson — to find their passion.

“I did run. I had a lot of 5Ks that I let myself walk, because I loved being part of the scene,” she said. “I felt like I would get better, but it would take a lot of time. It wouldn’t just be an instant thing.”

Support groups are also important because you can talk with others.

“Every stroke is different, but we all have something similar that we’re going through,” she said.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

