He wants to fight sexual slavery. Pasco man organizes benefit concert

A while back, a representative of Rescue:Freedom visited Evan Egerer’s church.
The Kirkland-based nonprofit works to fight human trafficking and help women and children trapped in sexual slavery around the world.
The representative brought numbers and statistics. He brought photos and stories.
And Egerer, an acclaimed local musician, was gutted.
“He said there are more slaves now than ever before in the history of the world,” Egerer recalled. “I realized the vastness of the problem. I thought about my daughter. I had a very emotional response.”
He decided to do something.
Egerer organized the 4 Freedom Tour, a concert series that kicks off Nov. 3 in Richland.
Evan Egerer
The show will raise awareness and money for Rescue:Freedom, with all profit going to the group.
The Nov. 3 concert is at 7 p.m. at Hope Tri-Cities, 700 Comstock St. Tickets are $15.
Payton Airoldi is the opening act.
Several businesses have pitched in as sponsors, including Walmart, Albertsons, Roasters Coffee, Cousins’ and Breshears Professional Photography. And pre-sale tickets are moving.
Egerer said he’s pleased with the reception so far.
“I’m humbled by how much the community has responded,” he said.
Egerer, an elementary school teacher in Pasco, has been making musical waves the last few years.
In 2016, he won the national music tournament during Creation Northwest.
He went on to open for Crowder and Phil Wickham, play to a full house at the Knitting Factory in Spokane and perform at Creation’s large East Coast and West Coast festivals.
Earlier this year, he released the EP Sinner.
And now he’s kicking off the 4 Freedom Tour, with other dates set in cities such as Boise and Seattle.
At the Richland show, the local Mirror Ministries, which helps victims of domestic sex trafficking, will be on hand. And information from Rescue:Freedom will be presented.
Egerer said he didn’t expect to become someone fighting against human trafficking. But, “here I am,” he said.
He’s committed to the cause and pleased to be able to do some good, he said.
“My hope is that people become aware and are inspired to do something themselves,” Egerer said. “By coming out (to the concert), you’re catching a great show and making an amazing donation.”
For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/4freedomtour. To stay up to date on Egerer’s performance schedule and music, go to evan-egerer.com.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
