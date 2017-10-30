More Videos

  • Dia de los Muertos projects at Kennewick High

    Spanish teacher Corie Schorer explains, in both English and Spanish, about a classroom project some of her Kennewick High students have been working on for the traditional Mexican holiday called Day of the Dead.

Spanish teacher Corie Schorer explains, in both English and Spanish, about a classroom project some of her Kennewick High students have been working on for the traditional Mexican holiday called Day of the Dead. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Spanish teacher Corie Schorer explains, in both English and Spanish, about a classroom project some of her Kennewick High students have been working on for the traditional Mexican holiday called Day of the Dead. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Remembering those no longer with us

Tri-City Herald

October 30, 2017 5:06 PM

Rosa Rodriguez, a junior, decorates her tribute to singer Selena on Monday for her Día de los Muertos Spanish class project at Kennewick High School.

Teacher Corie Schorer assigned students to pick a person to honor during the traditional Mexican holiday.

They researched an individual, decorated an altar with pictures and traditional food and will give a speaking presentation about their project.

The Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2 to remember friends and relatives and to help their spiritual journey.

To learn more watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.

