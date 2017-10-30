Remembering those no longer with us

Rosa Rodriguez, a junior, decorates her tribute to singer Selena on Monday for her Día de los Muertos Spanish class project at Kennewick High School.
Teacher Corie Schorer assigned students to pick a person to honor during the traditional Mexican holiday.
They researched an individual, decorated an altar with pictures and traditional food and will give a speaking presentation about their project.
The Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2 to remember friends and relatives and to help their spiritual journey.
