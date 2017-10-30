Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year.
He’s the ‘Real Deal’ of boxing. Holyfield coming to Tri-Cities

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 30, 2017 12:56 PM

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties have the real deal of celebrity talks for its annual fundraiser.

Evander Holyfield, a four-time world heavyweight boxing champion, will speak at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

Holyfield, who earned the nickname “The Real Deal,” will talk to teens at the Pasco club earlier in the day. He retired from the sport in 2011.

Tickets for the fund-raising dinner are still available. Cost is $200.

For ticket information call 509-543-9980, ext. 28.

