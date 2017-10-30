He’s the ‘Real Deal’ of boxing. Holyfield coming to Tri-Cities

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties have the real deal of celebrity talks for its annual fundraiser.
Evander Holyfield, a four-time world heavyweight boxing champion, will speak at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Holyfield, who earned the nickname “The Real Deal,” will talk to teens at the Pasco club earlier in the day. He retired from the sport in 2011.
Tickets for the fund-raising dinner are still available. Cost is $200.
For ticket information call 509-543-9980, ext. 28.
