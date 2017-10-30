Bateman Island in Richland remains closed to the general public, but a public bird walk is planned Nov. 4. Participants will monitor birds and see the area that burned.
Bateman Island in Richland remains closed to the general public, but a public bird walk is planned Nov. 4. Participants will monitor birds and see the area that burned.

Birders to be the first to return to burned Bateman Island

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 30, 2017 12:01 PM

Birdwatchers will be allowed back on Bateman Island in the Tri-Cities for the first time since a fire burned 70 acres in July.

The general public is still barred from the island, but the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society has received permission to lead a public bird walk on Saturday.

It will be an opportunity to monitor birds and see how the island is recovering.

Before fire burned across the 160-acre natural area, the local Audubon society led a monthly bird walk there.

Participants on Saturday should meet at 8 a.m. at Wye Park above the causeway to the island on Columbia Park Trail in Richland.

