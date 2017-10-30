Birders to be the first to return to burned Bateman Island

Birdwatchers will be allowed back on Bateman Island in the Tri-Cities for the first time since a fire burned 70 acres in July.
The general public is still barred from the island, but the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society has received permission to lead a public bird walk on Saturday.
It will be an opportunity to monitor birds and see how the island is recovering.
Before fire burned across the 160-acre natural area, the local Audubon society led a monthly bird walk there.
Participants on Saturday should meet at 8 a.m. at Wye Park above the causeway to the island on Columbia Park Trail in Richland.
