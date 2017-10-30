Crisp fall weather is forecast for trick-or-treating on Halloween this year in the Tri-Cities.
Crisp fall weather is forecast for trick-or-treating on Halloween this year in the Tri-Cities. File Tri-City Herald

Add a coat to that costume: Here’s your Tri-Cities trick-or-treat forecast

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 30, 2017 10:55 AM

Little goblins and ghouls collecting treats on Tuesday will need to bundle up, but should not get wet.

Crisp fall weather is forecast. Temperatures should be right around average for late October, with no rain expected.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of about 59 degrees in the Tri-Cities on Halloween.

By 6 p.m. the temperature will drop to 55 and to 46 by 9 p.m., with a light breeze making it feel more like 42 degrees.

A light wind of about 8 mph is expected in the afternoon and evening.

