She carves pumpkins in 3 minutes flat. West Richland woman turns home into Halloween heaven

More Videos 0:48 Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro Pause 1:02 Highlights from the Kennewick-Kamiakin 3A regional volleyball tournament 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:58 Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:09 Kamiakin wrestler Austin Almaguer talks about competing in Sweden for Team USA 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Speedy pumpkin carver Monette Roberts Monette Roberts of West Richland has streamlined pumpkin carving down to between two and three minutes for each one. She has to be speedy because her family has about 120 jack-o-lanterns to carve for Halloween decorations this year. Monette Roberts of West Richland has streamlined pumpkin carving down to between two and three minutes for each one. She has to be speedy because her family has about 120 jack-o-lanterns to carve for Halloween decorations this year. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Monette Roberts of West Richland has streamlined pumpkin carving down to between two and three minutes for each one. She has to be speedy because her family has about 120 jack-o-lanterns to carve for Halloween decorations this year. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald