10 eateries fail Mid-Columbia health inspections

Ten Mid-Columbia food establishments failed health inspections the week that ended Oct. 13, including five who were being re-inspected after earlier visits.
Another 14 establishments passed, including 10 perfect scores.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team routinely inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments, which covers all entities that sell food of any kind to the public.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale for food handling, knowledge and sanitation practices. Those scoring 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed on the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions to 509-460-4205.
Establishments needing re-inspection
AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Oct. 12, routine (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, no soap at hand sink, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures, variance not obtained for specialized process procedures.
CG Public House and Catering, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 12, third follow-up to June 29 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Ethos Bakery and Cafe (Caterer), Farmers Market, Richland, Oct. 13, first follow-up to Sept. 15 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink water temperature inadequate.
Lil Firehouse Coffee, 895 Stevens Drive, Richland, Oct. 13, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing.
Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 10, routine (115 red, 0 blue), Oct. 11, first follow-up to Oct. 10 routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, no soap at hand sink, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used to monitor temperatures, chemical buckets improperly used. Follow-up: Room temperature storage, improper hot holding.
North Franklin Eagle Football, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Oct. 6, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing.
T/C Food Bank, 321 Wellsian Way, Richland, Oct. 11, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, thermometer not functioning properly.
Wok King Inc., 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 12, second follow-up to June 6 routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures.
Wong’s Chinese Gardens, 1520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 9, second follow-up to June 1 routine (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Anthology Events (Caterer), Taking a Bite Out of Hunger, Pasco, Oct. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bella Italia, 7000 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Oct. 12, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Delicias On Wheels (Mobile), The Food Pointe, Pasco, Oct. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lucky Food Mart, 22 Goethals Drive, Richland, Oct. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Maverick Inc. II, 3520 Keene Road, Richland, Oct. 12, first follow-up to Sept. 19 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals On Wheels, 1824 Fowler St., Richland, Oct. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mid-Columbia Fuel Inc., 6409 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pacific Pasta & Grill (Caterer), Taking a Bite Out of Hunger, Pasco, Oct. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Panda Express, 5104 Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 12, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Porter’s Gas Station, 4212 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 9, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Queensgate Cinema, 2871 Duportail St., Richland, Oct. 12, first follow-up to Aug. 31 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
RSD Concession West RHS Booster, 1350 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 6, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
RSD Concession East RHS Boosters, 1340 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Swampy’s BBQ (Caterer), Taking a Bite Out of Hunger, Pasco, Oct. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
