Mid-Columbia agendas for Oct. 30, 2017

Oct. 30
Richland School Board special meeting, 5:45 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: Executive session for negotiations
Pasco City Council special meeting, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: 2018 budget presentation, 2018 ad velorem tax levy hearing
Oct. 31
Kennewick City Council, no meeting.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser courthouse, 620 Market St.: Rural economic development agreement with Richland. Executive session on union litigation and pending litigation.
Nov. 1
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: Opening negotiations with employee unions to the public.
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: New member welcome, Queensgate Roundabout report, solar system art partnership.
