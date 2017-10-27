Local

Cascade Natural Gas prices going up in November

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 27, 2017 6:05 PM

Cascade Natural Gas prices go up 6.6 percent Wednesday, as cost adjustments take effect across the state for natural gas companies.

The total cost of gas in Washington is passed on to customers, which means companies do not make or lose money on gas purchases, according to the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission.

The typical Cascade residential customer using 48 therms a month will see an increase of about $3.38, for an average monthly bill of $55.

Rates for Cascade reflect some costs as well as cost adjustments, including pipeline replacement and low-income assistance with bills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School

    Maya Angelou is one of the schools that would be immediately impacted by new elementary schools on Pasco's bond measure.

More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School

More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School 1:26

More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School
Kennedy at Hanford in 1963 15:41

Kennedy at Hanford in 1963
Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting 1:58

Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting

View More Video