Cascade Natural Gas prices going up in November

Cascade Natural Gas prices go up 6.6 percent Wednesday, as cost adjustments take effect across the state for natural gas companies.
The total cost of gas in Washington is passed on to customers, which means companies do not make or lose money on gas purchases, according to the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission.
The typical Cascade residential customer using 48 therms a month will see an increase of about $3.38, for an average monthly bill of $55.
Rates for Cascade reflect some costs as well as cost adjustments, including pipeline replacement and low-income assistance with bills.
