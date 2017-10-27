You’re going to want to bundle up as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will drop much lower by Nov. 2-3.
You’re going to want to bundle up as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will drop much lower by Nov. 2-3. Tri-City Herald File
You’re going to want to bundle up as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will drop much lower by Nov. 2-3. Tri-City Herald File

Local

Enjoy the weekend. Much colder weather in the forecast

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 27, 2017 4:16 PM

Better enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

They won’t last, according to the National Weather Service.

By late next week rain and snow should be falling, with snow possible down to the valley floor in some areas of Eastern Washington and Oregon, according to the extended weather forecast.

Highs are forecast in the low 60s for the Tri-Cities through the weekend.

But Monday through Wednesday temperatures will start to drop. Highs could be in the 50s early in the week, possible dipping into the lower 50s by the end of the work week, according to the weather service.

Skies should be mostly clear until Wednesday night, with a storm system possibly moving into the region later in the week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School

    Maya Angelou is one of the schools that would be immediately impacted by new elementary schools on Pasco's bond measure.

More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School

More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School 1:26

More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School
Kennedy at Hanford in 1963 15:41

Kennedy at Hanford in 1963
Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting 1:58

Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting

View More Video