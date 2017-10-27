Enjoy the weekend. Much colder weather in the forecast

Better enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures in the Tri-Cities this weekend.
They won’t last, according to the National Weather Service.
By late next week rain and snow should be falling, with snow possible down to the valley floor in some areas of Eastern Washington and Oregon, according to the extended weather forecast.
Highs are forecast in the low 60s for the Tri-Cities through the weekend.
But Monday through Wednesday temperatures will start to drop. Highs could be in the 50s early in the week, possible dipping into the lower 50s by the end of the work week, according to the weather service.
Skies should be mostly clear until Wednesday night, with a storm system possibly moving into the region later in the week.
Comments