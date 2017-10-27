Local

The Burbank Grange offering breakfasts Sundays in November

Burbank Grange No. 630 will be serving breakfast on Sundays in November.

The first and third Sundays will have sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, all-you-can-eat pancakes and coffee.

The second Sunday will be sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, all-you-can-eat pancakes or biscuits and gravy, and coffee.

The fourth Sunday will have ham or sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, and all-you-can-eat pancakes and coffee.

Breakfast is $6 for adults, $3.50 for 12 and under. The money raised will go to scholarship funds for local seniors.

