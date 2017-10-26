Washington State Department of fish and Wildlife responded to a report of an elk with its head caught in a cooler lid Oct. 26.
Fish and Wildlife to the rescue. Washington elk caught in a cooler lid

By Annette Cary

October 26, 2017 5:53 PM

A western Washington elk looked for a meal in the wrong place.

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife went to the rescue Thursday of an elk with a cooler lid stuck around its neck after several people reported the elk near Dosewallips State Park.

Fish and Wildlife, with a state park ranger and a Jefferson County deputy sheriff, used radiotelemetry to locate the animal in a herd of 30 elk.

The elk was sedated with a dart and the lid removed while she was asleep, according to Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

She joined her calf and the rest of the herd when she woke up.

