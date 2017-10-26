Finley board can’t find anyone to fill spot. They’re asking to redraw the lines

After almost three years of trying, the Finley School Board is asking the voters help to fill an empty board position.
Since Lois Blair left her spot in October 2014, the school board hasn’t been able to find anyone to finish the rest of her term, which expires this year.
They’ve advertised in the Herald and on the district’s website, and board members went door-to-door in the small area that mainly sits west of Highway 397. No one from the area applied to fill the post, and no one is running for it in this year’s election.
The seat generated some interest from other sections of the district, but they aren’t able hold the seat, said Superintendent Lance Hahn.
Never miss a local story.
About 2,600 voters in February will get the chance to vote on whether they want to change the seat from representing a specific area of the district to becoming an at-large position, meaning any school district resident could run for the position.
If voters approve the change, the district will have to redraw its boundaries.
The Benton County Auditor’s Office said that the school board can appoint someone to the at-large position once it’s created.
That person would serve until 2022, when the term expires.
Comments