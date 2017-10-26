New fish equipment will temporarily close Little Goose to traffic

No vehicle traffic will be allowed to cross Little Goose Dam on the Snake River near Starbuck today through Nov. 3 as a new spillway weir arrives at the dam.
The project also will close the navigation lock at the dam to river traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Components of the spillway weirs will be lifted from a barge to the top deck of the dam on Tuesday, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
The new adjustable spillway weir can be moved up and down to better manage water flow as juvenile salmon and steelhead pass the dam near the surface of the water.
