Little Goose Lock and Dam on the Snake River will get a new, more fish-friendly spill weir.
Little Goose Lock and Dam on the Snake River will get a new, more fish-friendly spill weir. Courtesy Army Corps
Little Goose Lock and Dam on the Snake River will get a new, more fish-friendly spill weir. Courtesy Army Corps

Local

New fish equipment will temporarily close Little Goose to traffic

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 26, 2017 5:35 PM

No vehicle traffic will be allowed to cross Little Goose Dam on the Snake River near Starbuck today through Nov. 3 as a new spillway weir arrives at the dam.

The project also will close the navigation lock at the dam to river traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Components of the spillway weirs will be lifted from a barge to the top deck of the dam on Tuesday, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

The new adjustable spillway weir can be moved up and down to better manage water flow as juvenile salmon and steelhead pass the dam near the surface of the water.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting

    Watch as Reid Romine, a LGBTQ activist, talks to the Kennewick School Board about the religious demonstrators that have been showing up at Kennewick schools in the past weeks.

Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting

Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting 1:58

Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting
Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries want you at this book sale 0:59

Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries want you at this book sale
Kennedy at Hanford in 1963 15:41

Kennedy at Hanford in 1963

View More Video